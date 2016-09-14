Look out, Lowcountry: Tropical Storm Julia to drench Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Julia formed Tuesday night over the northeast Florida coast and is on track to head straight toward Beaufort and Jasper counties.
As of this morning, Julia’s eye was spinning over southern Georgia and slowly making its way north, according to the National Hurricane Center. The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a flash flood watch for Beaufort and Jasper counties in effect until tonight.
The storm system should bring strong winds, rough surf, minor coastal flooding, heavy rainfall, beach erosion and possible flash flooding from Jacksonville to Charleston through Thursday, according to a the National Weather Service.
The coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina should see the strongest winds of the storm, which could reach up to 50 mph through today, according to Accuweather.
“Winds of this strength could bring down small trees and produce sporadic power outages,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root said in a report.
The areas that will see the heaviest rainfall are those that were hit hard by Tropical Storm Hermine two weeks ago, according to Accuweather.
“The heaviest rainfall is expected between an area just north of Jacksonville, Fla., to near Charleston, S.C.,” Root said.
According to the National Weather Service, the coastal areas of Beaufort County could see up to 8 inches of rain through Friday.
The good news is the storm should weaken into a tropical depression today, according to the National Hurricane Center, but could continue to bring heavy rains and strong wind through the end of the week.
National Weather Service forecast for Beaufort County
Today
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 81. Breezy, with a southeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 2 and 3 inches possible.
Tonight
Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 74. South wind 15 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 83. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Thursday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
