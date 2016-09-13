Tropical Storm Ian forms in the Atlantic, tropical wave threatens to soak Florida

Tropical Storm Ian is making its way through the Atlantic this week after forming Monday.
Ian is the ninth named storm of the hurricane season.
The storm is no threat to land, according to meteorologists at the Weather Channel. They predict it should head north into the open Atlantic Ocean over the next few days.
As of Tuesday morning, the storm was located 1,000 miles southeast of Bermuda. Its expected to gain strength.
Meanwhile, a tropical wave west of Melbourne, Fla., is expected to soak areas of the Sunshine State on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Florida could see flash flooding and heavy thunderstorms.
"(The weather system will) increase the threat for heavy downpours and thunderstorms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said. "The tropical wave has a history of producing heavy rain across the Bahamas over the last couple of days."
According to Accuweather, the storm could reach the southeastern coast of Georgia on Wednesday with heavy downpours, up to 2-3 inches during a short amount of time.
The South Carolina Lowcountry is expected to see showers and thunderstorms for the next few days, unrelated to the storm.
Forecast for Beaufort County, according to NWS
Tuesday
A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 73. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
