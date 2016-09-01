Tropical Storm Hermine floods Florida roads

Drivers in the Bradenton, Florida, area drive through flooded roads from Tropical Storm Hermine on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2016.
Amaris Castillo Bradenton Herald

Weather

Hilton Heat beaches buzzing despite record heat

The morning of Aug. 1, 2016, was the 40th consecutive day of 90-plus-degree temperatures in Beaufort County, and Coligny Beach on Hilton Head Island was buzzing. Visitors and locals talked about beating the heat, and Hilton Head Hospital emergency physician Dr. Michael Kaup discussed the heat-related illnesses he's been seeing "all day" everyday in the ER.

Weather

To see an avalanche rescue dog in action, get buried alive

Wylie is an avalanche rescue dog. The 9-year-old Australian shepherd's presence at the Tamarack Resort ski area serves as both comfort and warning sign. “They love it,” Colin Gamble of Donnelly, a Ski Patrol member and Wylie’s owner/handler, said of the rescue dogs. “For the most part, for them, it’s a game. As soon as you walk out and grab your skis, he’s excited.” But the avalanche threat is serious in the mountain’s out-of-bounds areas. Speed is critical in an avalanche rescue. After 15 minutes, survival rates plummet. Tamarack has kept an avalanche-rescue dog on hand since it opened.

Editor's Choice Videos