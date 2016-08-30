Video shows tornado destroying Starbucks in Indiana

Wylie is an avalanche rescue dog. The 9-year-old Australian shepherd's presence at the Tamarack Resort ski area serves as both comfort and warning sign. “They love it,” Colin Gamble of Donnelly, a Ski Patrol member and Wylie’s owner/handler, said of the rescue dogs. “For the most part, for them, it’s a game. As soon as you walk out and grab your skis, he’s excited.” But the avalanche threat is serious in the mountain’s out-of-bounds areas. Speed is critical in an avalanche rescue. After 15 minutes, survival rates plummet. Tamarack has kept an avalanche-rescue dog on hand since it opened.