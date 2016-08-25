The 10 hottest months ever

Savannah recently broke a heat record by reaching at least 90 degrees for a 57th consecutive day (a record that is still building), but we’re not alone here in the Lowcountry cooker — life hasn’t been any cooler for the rest of the planet.
July 2016 and July 2015 were the two hottest months in recorded history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The average global temperature climb is put into a broader context here:
Heat record at Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport
