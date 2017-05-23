The Bowling family looks for clues and solves the "Wall Street Revenge" puzzle during their escape room adventure at HHI Escape on Jan. 14, 2017. Jay Karr The Island Packet
May 23, 2017 6:04 AM

17 things to do when it rains on Hilton Head Island

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

You’ve been looking forward to your coastal South Carolina vacation for weeks and now a tropical storm — or just a good old-fashioned rain storm — is heading straight for the Beaufort County shore. Now what? All is not lost. The area is filled with things to do and explore that don’t require sunshine or dry weather.

Here is your guide to some of the best rainy day activities on Hilton Head and surrounding areas, including Bluffton and Beaufort.

Go on a mystery adventure at HHI Escape Room

Test those problem-solving skills as your team works together to find clues, solve puzzles, and achieve the goal of the Escape Room.

Location: 140 Beach City Rd

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday. Book your adventure here.

Try a tasting at Hilton Head Distillery

Taste the locally distilled white, dark and spiced rum and smooth vodka at the new Hilton Head Distillery.

Location: 14 Cardinal Rd (same road as Hilton Head Brewery and Island Winery)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Explore and play at the Coastal Discovery Museum

Experience Lowcountry heritage with hands-on activities and interactive exhibits at The Coastal Discovery Museum.

Location: 138 Honey Horn Plantation Road, Hilton Head

Hours: Monday - Saturday. 9-4:30 p.m; Sunday: 11a.m.-3 p.m.

Play inside at the Island Playground

Bounce, play and party at this large indoor playground featuring fun for kids and adults.

Location: Fording Island Road, Suite 104; Hilton Head Island (note: located just off the Bridge to Hilton Head near Bluffton)

Hours: Monday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Get artsy at the Art Cafe

Paint your own pottery at this family-friendly art studio where you can choose from hundreds of pieces to get your creative on.

Location: 5 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29928

Hours: Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. - 7p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Let your imagination run wild at Play in the Sand

The Sandbox, An Interactive Children’s Museum is a museum on Hilton Head Island that provides a unique place for educational play between children and adults.

Location: 18 Pope Ave., Hilton Head;

Hours: Mon-Sat: 10 a.m. -5 p.m; Sunday: Closed

Bowling and arcade adventures at Station 300

There’s indoor fun for everyone at Station 300. This high-tech entertainment center is a dazzling with 33,000 square feet of 24 bowling lanes, dining at Zeppelins Bar & Grill, live entertainment and the latest arcade games.

Location: 25 Innovation Drive, Bluffton

Hours: Mon.-Thurs: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Fri-Sat: 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Test your gaming skills at Adventure Cove

Have some old-school arcade fun at the island’s only arcade, where you can play for awesome prizes.

Location: 18 Folly Field Rd., Hilton Head Island

Hours: Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. -8 p.m.

Take some swings at The Batter’s Box

The Batter’s Box is an indoor baseball and softball training facility on Hilton Head.

Location: 2 Southwood Park Drive, Hilton Head Island

Hours: Monday through Friday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. -4 p.m.

Create your own brewery tour

Got hops? This island (and the surrounding area) does. Plan a brewery tour (with a designated driver, Uber or taxi driver included, of course) and visit the area’s best local breweries. Check in with your choice for hours:

Re-create the Beaufort Film Festival at home

Renting or stream movies filmed in or near Beaufort: Prince of Tides, Forrest Gump, The Jungle Book, The Big Chill, Forces of Nature and The Great Santini.

Tour the Kazoo Museum and Factory

Make your own kazoo, step back in time through interactive exhibits and see for yourself how a kazoo is made at this family-friendly destination in Beaufort.

Location: 12 John Galt Road, Beaufort

Hours: Guided tour: Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Taste local wines at the Island Winery

Try out some unique, local wines at the Island winery. The tasting room offers wine and cheese pairings. Be sure to test out the featured wine and happy hour.

Location: 12A Cardinal Rd Hilton Head

Hours: Monday- Saturday 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.; closed Sunday

Grab an umbrella and get your shopping on

From high-end designer boutiques to wallet-friendly and fabulous outlet stores, the Hilton Head area has everything you need for shopping. Here are some places:

Step back in time at the Beaufort History Museum

Dive into Beaufort’s rich 450-year history at the historic Arsenal where you will be guided through the stories that helped shape America.

Location: 713 Craven Street, Beaufort,

Hours: Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Relax at the spa

Drift away to paradise at the spa. Here are a few of the many to choose from on the island.

We don’t want to play favorites, so here, let us Google that for you.

Enjoy live music inside

Rain or shine, there are many spots around the island that offer live entertainment and music throughout the week. Here are few rain-safe options:

