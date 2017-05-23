17 things to do when it rains on Hilton Head Island

You’ve been looking forward to your coastal South Carolina vacation for weeks and now a tropical storm — or just a good old-fashioned rain storm — is heading straight for the Beaufort County shore. Now what? All is not lost. The area is filled with things to do and explore that don’t require sunshine or dry weather.
Here is your guide to some of the best rainy day activities on Hilton Head and surrounding areas, including Bluffton and Beaufort.
Go on a mystery adventure at HHI Escape Room
Test those problem-solving skills as your team works together to find clues, solve puzzles, and achieve the goal of the Escape Room.
Location: 140 Beach City Rd
Hours: Open Monday through Saturday. Book your adventure here.
Try a tasting at Hilton Head Distillery
Taste the locally distilled white, dark and spiced rum and smooth vodka at the new Hilton Head Distillery.
Location: 14 Cardinal Rd (same road as Hilton Head Brewery and Island Winery)
Hours: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Explore and play at the Coastal Discovery Museum
Experience Lowcountry heritage with hands-on activities and interactive exhibits at The Coastal Discovery Museum.
Location: 138 Honey Horn Plantation Road, Hilton Head
Hours: Monday - Saturday. 9-4:30 p.m; Sunday: 11a.m.-3 p.m.
Play inside at the Island Playground
Bounce, play and party at this large indoor playground featuring fun for kids and adults.
Location: Fording Island Road, Suite 104; Hilton Head Island (note: located just off the Bridge to Hilton Head near Bluffton)
Hours: Monday, Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Get artsy at the Art Cafe
Paint your own pottery at this family-friendly art studio where you can choose from hundreds of pieces to get your creative on.
Location: 5 Lagoon Rd, Hilton Head Island, South Carolina 29928
Hours: Monday- Saturday 10 a.m. - 7p.m.; Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Let your imagination run wild at Play in the Sand
The Sandbox, An Interactive Children’s Museum is a museum on Hilton Head Island that provides a unique place for educational play between children and adults.
Location: 18 Pope Ave., Hilton Head;
Hours: Mon-Sat: 10 a.m. -5 p.m; Sunday: Closed
Bowling and arcade adventures at Station 300
There’s indoor fun for everyone at Station 300. This high-tech entertainment center is a dazzling with 33,000 square feet of 24 bowling lanes, dining at Zeppelins Bar & Grill, live entertainment and the latest arcade games.
Location: 25 Innovation Drive, Bluffton
Hours: Mon.-Thurs: 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; Fri-Sat: 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Test your gaming skills at Adventure Cove
Have some old-school arcade fun at the island’s only arcade, where you can play for awesome prizes.
Location: 18 Folly Field Rd., Hilton Head Island
Hours: Wednesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m. -8 p.m.
Take some swings at The Batter’s Box
The Batter’s Box is an indoor baseball and softball training facility on Hilton Head.
Location: 2 Southwood Park Drive, Hilton Head Island
Hours: Monday through Friday: 1 p.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Create your own brewery tour
Got hops? This island (and the surrounding area) does. Plan a brewery tour (with a designated driver, Uber or taxi driver included, of course) and visit the area’s best local breweries. Check in with your choice for hours:
- Hilton Head Brewery: 1 Cardinal Road, Suite 13, Hilton Head Island
- Salt Marsh Brewing Company at Fat Patties: 207 Bluffton Road, Bluffton
- Southern Barrel Brewing Co.: 375 Buckwalter Place Blvd., Bluffton
- River Dog Brewing Co.: 591 Browns Cove Road N, Ridgeland
Re-create the Beaufort Film Festival at home
Renting or stream movies filmed in or near Beaufort: Prince of Tides, Forrest Gump, The Jungle Book, The Big Chill, Forces of Nature and The Great Santini.
Tour the Kazoo Museum and Factory
Make your own kazoo, step back in time through interactive exhibits and see for yourself how a kazoo is made at this family-friendly destination in Beaufort.
Location: 12 John Galt Road, Beaufort
Hours: Guided tour: Monday - Friday: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Taste local wines at the Island Winery
Try out some unique, local wines at the Island winery. The tasting room offers wine and cheese pairings. Be sure to test out the featured wine and happy hour.
Location: 12A Cardinal Rd Hilton Head
Hours: Monday- Saturday 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.; closed Sunday
Grab an umbrella and get your shopping on
From high-end designer boutiques to wallet-friendly and fabulous outlet stores, the Hilton Head area has everything you need for shopping. Here are some places:
- Calhoun Street in Old Town Bluffton - Bluffton
- Tanger Outlet Center 1 and 2 - Bluffton
- Shelter Cove Towne Center - Hilton Head
- The Village at Wexford - Hilton Head
- Coligny Plaza - Hilton Head
Step back in time at the Beaufort History Museum
Dive into Beaufort’s rich 450-year history at the historic Arsenal where you will be guided through the stories that helped shape America.
Location: 713 Craven Street, Beaufort,
Hours: Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Relax at the spa
Drift away to paradise at the spa. Here are a few of the many to choose from on the island.
We don’t want to play favorites, so here, let us Google that for you.
Enjoy live music inside
Rain or shine, there are many spots around the island that offer live entertainment and music throughout the week. Here are few rain-safe options:
- Roasting Room - Bluffton (a brand-new option)
- Jazz Corner - Hilton Head Island
- The Porch - Hilton Head Island
- Ela’s Blu Water Grille - Hilton Head Island
- Santa Fe Cafe - Hilton Head Island
- Corks Wine Co - Bluffton
- Chow Daddy's - Bluffton and Hilton Head
- Poseidon Coastal Cuisine - Hilton Head Island
- Charbar Co - Hilton Head Island
- More events and venues can be found here
