Lowcountry heat advisory: Don't be fooled by the temp today. Here's how hot it will feel

Beaufort and Jasper counties are under a heat advisory from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The full advisory area stretches from coastal southeast Georgia all the way into North Carolina.
The high on Wednesday is expected to be in the 90s, but the heat index — which takes into account both temperature and humidity — will mean it could feel like it is 106 degrees in the afternoon.
The five-day forecast notes the possibility of a high heat index through the weekend.
The weather service says those who must be outside should drink plenty of fluids, wear light clothing and stay out of direct sunshine.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends those who work outdoors should take frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Beaufort County forecast
Wednesday
Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s, except in the lower 90s near the coast. Heat index values up to 106. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s, except in the lower 90s near the coast. Heat index values up to 106. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 105.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
