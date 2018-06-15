Large hail and damaging winds possible in Beaufort County. Here's the latest forecast

Strong thunderstorms and the possibility of large hail could make being out and about treacherous on Friday evening in Beaufort County, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for 4 to 10 p.m. for a large swath of the Lowcountry, including all of Beaufort County.
"Thunderstorms are expected to develop and move in from the north this afternoon and evening," the forecast says. "These thunderstorms could become capable of producing damaging wind gusts and possibly even large hail."
Carl Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said Beaufort County residents and visitors can expect late-afternoon thunderstorms typical of summertime in the Lowcountry.
However, a cold front is expected to move in from the north just before or after sunset and could cause "a cluster of thunderstorms" across the county at that time.
Particularly, he said, "the northern portions of Beaufort County could see strong thunderstorms."
Minor coastal flooding also could occur with the evening high tide, according to the weather service.
Beaufort County has seen strong afternoon thunderstorms all week.
So-called "king tides" related to the new moon and the moon's perigee — when it is at its closest position to Earth — put low-lying areas of the county at risk for flooding this week.
The forecast indicates a lower probability for widespread hazardous weather through the weekend.
Beaufort County forecast
Friday
Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s, except in the upper 80s near the coast. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday
Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday night
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
