King tides plus rain may flood parts of Beaufort County. Here's when to watch for trouble

So-called "king tides" plus rain in the forecast over the next few days may cause flooding in parts of the Lowcountry, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County. It says that minor coastal flooding could occur with the evening high tide over the next week.
The tides are being influenced by the moon's perigee — when the moon is at its closest position to Earth — on Wednesday night and the New Moon on Thursday night, said Emily McGraw, a meteorologist with the weather service.
When either of those occur, residents along the coast see higher tides than usual.
McGraw added that any rain falling during the high tide would compound any flooding issues.
"If there's heavy rain that falls at the tide cycle, the water is not able to drain as easily," she said.
Beaufort County appears to have entered its typical summertime pattern of near daily showers and thunderstorms.
The chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday is 50 percent.
The National Weather Service estimates that Beaufort County will receive about an inch of rain over the next five days.
McGraw said monitors at the Charleston airport last month reported the area's wettest May on record.
So far in June, Charleston has seen slightly above average rainfall, and Savannah — the closest official weather station to Beaufort County — has seen below normal rainfall amounts.
High tide times and expected levels
Broad Creek on Hilton Head Island
- 9:13 p.m. Wednesday: 9.4 feet
- 10:05 p.m. Thursday: 9.5 feet
- 10:59 p.m. Friday: 9.4 feet
May River in Bluffton
- 9:40 p.m. Wednesday: 10.1 feet
- 10:32 p.m. Thursday: 10.2 feet
- 11:26 p.m. Friday: 10.1 feet
Beaufort River in Beaufort
- 9:49 p.m. Wednesday: 9.3 feet
- 10:41 p.m. Thursday: 9.4 feet
- 11:35 p.m. Friday 9.3 feet
Source: saltwatertides.com
Tropical update
The National Hurricane Center's forecast on Wednesday morning indicated there is a 20 percent chance of tropical development related to a large area of "disorganized" showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea over the next five days.
While the "disorganized" area of showers and thunderstorms is not expected to see significant development, that could change as the system moves into the warm Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week, the forecast says.
Forecast for Beaufort County
Wednesday
Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s, except in the upper 80s near the coast. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday
Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday night
Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
