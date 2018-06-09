Waterspout filmed off Hunting Island, weather experts say more could happen in area

Chris Rogers was enjoying Hunting Island Beach with his family on Friday afternoon when dark clouds started rolling in.
Rogers said his family started to pack-up when they spotted a waterspout a couple miles off the coast. He quickly grabbed his phone and started filming.
National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Rowley said the spout was one of two spotted along the region's coastline in recent days. A second was seen in South Port, N.C.
Conditions remain favorable for waterspouts in the region, Rowley said.
"We have a lot of moisture in the environment," he added "The water temperature is 80 degrees and the winds are light."
Waterspouts are fragile and strong winds will break them up quickly, he said. There is little risk of the spouts to land, but boaters have more risk and should stay away from them.
Rogers, who is visiting the area from Tennessee, said he saw the spout at about 1:15 p.m.
