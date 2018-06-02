Weather service alert: Strong Storms moving into Beaufort County

Strong thunderstorms are rolling into Beaufort and Jasper County and could bring strong winds and low lying flooding, according a alert from the Charleston office of the National Weather Service.
The storms could bring 45 to 55 mph winds causing minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around light, unsecured objects. The alert asked that all outdoor activities cease and everyone move indoors immediately.
The storm will also bring "torrential" rainfall which could cause flooding in low lying areas.
"Excessive cloud to ground lightning" is occurring with these storms, the alert says.
