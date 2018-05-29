Forecast: Here's what to expect in the Lowcountry as Alberto continues to weaken

As Subtropical Depression Alberto swirled slowly over Alabama on Tuesday morning, Beaufort County woke to warm and humid conditions.
At 4 a.m. Tuesday, Alberto was located west of Montgomery, Alabama, and was moving north-northwest at 13 mph. Maximum sustained winds were 30 mph, though the Montgomery airport reported a gust at 43 mph.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to move over central and northern Alabama on Tuesday morning, then sweep through the Tennessee Valley later in the day. Alberto is expected to continue to weaken as it moves inland.
The storm is expected to produce rain from Alabama northward into the southern Great Lakes and from north Florida into the southern Appalachians through Thursday, the hurricane center's forecast said.
Flash flooding remains a risk in some areas, along with tornadoes and life-threatening rip currents, meteorologists said.
Deep tropical moisture will remain in place across the Lowcountry through the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. A series of disturbances could bring periods of unsettled weather this weekend and into early next week.
The forecast for Beaufort County includes a 20 percent chance of rain on Tuesday and Tuesday night. The chance of rain increases to 50 percent on Wednesday and 60 percent on Thursday.
Highs Tuesday were expected to be in the mid-80s.
There is a moderate risk for dangerous rip currents throughout the Lowcountry, according to the weather service. A hazardous weather outlook related to surf conditions is in effect from 8 a.m. through Tuesday evening.
A small craft advisory was issued for the coast from Savannah to Edisto Beach and remains in effect until 11 a.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service is advising inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
This story will be updated.
Comments