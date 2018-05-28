Subtropical Storm Alberto brings rain, flash flooding to the Carolinas
Heavy rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto brought flash flooding to northern South Carolina and southern North Carolina on Memorial Day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a chance of showers every day though next Monday.
The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has officially formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. The National Hurricane Center upgraded the tropical disturbance to Subtropical Storm Alberto around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 25.
There is only a 25 percent chance of a below normal 2018 Atlantic hurricane season according to NOAA. With a 75 percent chance of either a near-normal or above normal season, NOAA gives its advice on how to stay safe.
There was a wind advisory out for Beaufort County on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, and its effects were much in evidence at Hilton Head Island's Harbour Town as a stiff breeze blew across Calibogue Sound and into the yacht basin.
If you have spent anytime in the Lowcountry during the early Spring or Fall, you have seen pollen. It covers everything in a fine blanket of yellow dust and makes people sneeze incessantly. But do you know what pollen is? These Lowcountry resid
It's been over a year since Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, leaving debris and uprooted trees across the island. Here's where some of that debris remains — and why it's not cleaned up.
Everyone knows that February 2 is Groundhog Day, but groundhogs aren't the only ones who can predict if Spring is on it's way. Check out this video to how alligators can clue you in that warmth is near.
Lowell Templeton was watching the tide roll in from his oceanfront condo on Hilton Head Island during Tropical Storm Irma. Then he saw a red light flashing near the shoreline. The light turned out to be Buoy 8, the infamous buoy that became tempor