Wind, rain and waves: Lowcountry weather as Subtropical Storm Alberto makes landfall

Cover your grills and bring in the table umbrellas. Tropical storm force winds ahead of Subtropical Storm Alberto are expected to make landfall Sunday night and the storm is pushing a good deal of wind and rain out out toward the Lowcountry, too.

The storm system passed Cuba on Saturday and has been moving slowly but surely toward the Florida panhandle at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center on Sunday. At 11 a.m. it was 130 miles west southwest of Tampa.

In a live video on Facebook, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave updates on the storm Sunday morning. He said Alberto was likely to slow down as it meets land in Florida and Alabama, but heavy tropical showers are expected all across Florida.

Tropical storm force winds will meet land by about 8 p.m. Sunday and the storm itself is likely to make landfall Monday morning. Much of the Southeast should expect 2 to 4 inches of rain over the next couple of days.

Off the East Coast, there is a potential for high winds and wave heights as Alberto rolls through. Anyone thinking about going out onto the water is urged to use caution.

Here are the 11 am EDT/10 am CDT Key Messages on #Alberto. Full advisory at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/ozO6lIHliW — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) May 27, 2018

Local forecast

Sunday afternoon and evening are expected to bring heavy rain and winds between about 15 and 18 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston. Thunderstorms are possible overnight, bringing 1 to 2 inches of rain.

There is a moderate risk for rip currents for the coastal areas of the Lowcountry through Sunday night. With heavy rains and rising tides, some flooding is also a possibility.

More showers and possibly another thunderstorm in the afternoon are possible on Monday, Memorial Day. Winds will have died down to about 11 mph and there should be a high of 82 degrees during the day. Only a half-inch or less of rain is expected for Monday and the chance of rain will decrease from 70 percent to 40 percent as the day turns into evening.





The Savannah River is expected to flood near Clyo, Georgia as early as Monday morning and the effects are forecast to be seen in Jasper and Hampton counties in South Carolina, according to a news release from the City of Hardeeville. By Sunday morning the water was already at 10.5 feet, with flooding officially starting at 11 feet. Flood waters are expected to rises to approximately 11.7 feet by Wednesday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the week, with high temperatures in the mid to low 80s and abundant clouds all the while.