Subtropical Storm Alberto treks by Cuba today, Here is what to expect in Lowcountry

Saturday could be the best day for a beach visit on Hilton Head Island this Memorial Day weekend. The National Hurricane Center is reporting Subtropical Storm Albert will move by Cuba Saturday and is predicted to start its trek toward the Gulf of Mexico coast tomorrow.
The chance of rain in Beaufort County is 20 percent Saturday but is predicted to increase to 70 percent on Sunday and 80 percent on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The storm could make landfall near the Mississippi, Alabama border late Monday night or early Tuesday morning, according to a projected path and time-line created by The National Hurricane Center.
Alberto was sitting about 70 miles off the western tip of Cuba as of Saturday morning. It was sustaining winds at 40 mph.. It is predicted to gradually strengthen until it reaches the northern Gulf Coast.
Storm surge and tropical storm watches have been issued from Florida to the mouth of the Mississippi River in the gulf.
Rain totals in Beaufort County are predicted to be between a quarter-and-a-half inch on Sunday and three-quarters-and-one inch on Monday.
Alberto is the first named storm of the 2018 hurricane season. The season officially starts on June 1.
