Sunny now in Beaufort County, but tropical moisture is on the way. Here's the latest

You may want to get out and enjoy the sun Wednesday while it's shining over Beaufort County.
Meteorologists say the rest of the week could be stormy with an area of potential tropical development — dubbed Invest 90L by the National Weather Service — brewing in the Gulf of Mexico.
On Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said little development is expected over the next 48 hours in regard to the broad surface low near the coast of northeastern Belize.
However, over the next five days, the chance of a tropical cyclone developing has been increased to 60 percent, the forecast says.
"Regardless of tropical or non-tropical development, this system will continue to produce heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding over parts of Florida and the Deep South and southeastern U.S. during the next several days," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski reported.
The Weather Channel warned that it's possible the tropical moisture could affect the South "well into next week."
That's bad news for those who were planning to hit the beach for Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of the summer travel season.
"Unfortunately, this weekend is looking like a lot of scattered showers and thunderstorms," said Michael Stroz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
He said — as of midday Wednesday — that Saturday could be the best bet for beach weather.
"Even so, there's a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon," he said.
There's less chance of convection in the mornings, Stroz explained. Stray showers in the mornings aren't out of the question either, he added.
Beach-goers likely will be dodging storms for the entire weekend, he said.
Beaufort County, S.C., forecast
Tonight
Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Memorial Day
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Comments