Tropical trouble? Rainy Memorial Day weekend forecast for Lowcountry as system brews

If your Memorial Day festivities involve outdoor activities in the Lowcountry, you might want to have a backup in mind. A strong chance of rain is in the forecast all week long and into next week, too.
Tropical moisture is expected to result in rounds of showers and thunderstorms across a large swath of the East leading up to the weekend that's the unofficial start of summer, according to Accuweather.
"Unfortunately, there’s a lot of tropical moisture in the area. … We’re looking at pretty wet weekend," Michael Stroz, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Charleston said about Memorial Day weekend in the Hilton Head area.
Stroz said every day this weekend has a fairly high chance of rain, but Friday has the best chance for good weather if you're trying to get some beach time.
"Friday has the lowest chance for rain and Saturday would be your second best day for weather," Stroz said. "But you're still looking at a wet weekend."
Thunderstorms are also possible this weekend and Stroz recommends anyone attempting outdoor activities to keep a close eye on the weather.
Tropical system
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure that has the potential for future development into a tropical depression or storm.
The hurricane center is referring to the area as Invest 90L under a naming convention used to identify features it is monitoring. The Weather Channel said the Invest moniker does not mean a system is more likely to develop.
"While strong upper-level winds and dry air aloft are expected to limit organization during the next couple of days, some gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly northward into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico," the hurricane center's bulletin said.
Formation chances in 48 hours are near zero percent, but the formation chances through five days increases to 40 percent, the bulletin said.
Stroz said it's unlikely that the system will come near the Lowcountry, but the area will still see effects from it.
"No matter if it develops or not, we're still looking at a high chance of rain this weekend," Stroz said, stressing that it's still very early to predict the system's path.
Beaufort County, S.C., forecast
Today
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Thursday
Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Memorial Day
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Source: National Weather Service Charleston
