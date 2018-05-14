Beaufort County could see 5 inches of rain this week. That's a good thing, experts say

Keep your umbrellas handy and allow a little extra time on your commutes this week. You might get caught in the rain.
Beaufort County starts to see a chance of showers on Monday evening.
A 70 percent chance of rain continues through Tuesday, tapering to 40 percent and 50 percent most of the rest of the workweek and diminishing even further during the weekend.
Michael Stroz, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the pattern of rainfall we are expecting this week is typical for this time of year.
"There's a lot of moisture already in place across the Southeast," he said, so residents and visitors should expect showers and isolated thunderstorms each day.
All total for the week, Beaufort County could see 3-5 inches of rain, Stroz said.
"We are getting into that time of year when a shower can easily drop an inch or so," he said. "It's not unheard of."
In fact, instead of being worried about flooding, there's actually a silver lining on these storm clouds.
Beaufort County is currently classified as being in a "moderate drought," according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.
The ground is so dry that it should soak up the rainfall "like a sponge," Stroz said.
By contrast, Florida has already received 1 to 4 inches of rain and could get 6 more, according to Accuweather. Motorists driving in the Sunshine State are advised to be aware of the potential for flash flooding.
Tropical disturbance
The National Hurricane Center's outlook indicates a 40 percent chance of cyclone formation in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next five days.
Stroz said there's no need to worry, however.
If you look at it like there's a 40 percent chance of something happening, he said, you have to consider that there's a 60 percent chance absolutely nothing will happen, he said.
Hurricane season officially starts June 1.
The Forecast
Monday night
Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday
Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday night
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday
Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday night
Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday
Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday night
Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
