Weather alert: 60 mph wind gusts sweeping north from Tybee toward Hilton Head

Wind gusts as strong as 60 mph could sweep across Beaufort County on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
A tweet from the weather service around 11 a.m. said the storm with gusty wind was moving north through the Savannah and Tybee Island areas and heading toward Hilton Head Island.
A special weather statement issued around the same time said doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Wilmington Island moving northeast at 40 mph.
The weather statement said residents of Hilton Head, Bluffton, Beaufort, Port Royal and towns in southeast Georgia should expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects.
A few storms this afternoon and into tonight could become strong enough to produce an isolated tornado, according to the weather service.
