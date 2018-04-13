Weather watch: Beaufort County could see severe thunderstorms and hail this weekend

This weekend should start out sunny and pleasant in Beaufort County, but it likely won't end that way, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.
Dry, breezy conditions on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s will shift on Sunday as a strong cold front moves across the Southeast, according to the weather service's Charleston office.
That front means the possibility of severe isolated thunderstorms, small hail and frequent lightning on Sunday, meteorologists say, particularly in the mid-afternoon to early evening hours.
"Right now, the main hazard appears to be damaging winds," meteorologist Steven Taylor said Friday morning.
Winds on Sunday are expected to be 20 to 30 mph and there could be gusts of 40 to 45 mph, Taylor said.
AccuWeather advises those in the region to be ready for flash flooding and weather-related travel delays.
Taylor said it could be raining around the time of the evening high tide, and that increases the risk of flooding in low areas.
Beaufort County forecast
Friday night
Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Saturday
Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s, except in the upper 70s near the coast.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday Night
Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Monday
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
