Last week's hailstorm has phones ringing off the hook at Hilton Head auto body shops

The brief hailstorm that blew through Hilton Head last week caused widespread damage to vehicles across the island, according to vehicle repair shops and Facebook inquiries about damage repairs.
Gigi Kotler, a Sea Pines resident, was driving on U.S. 278 toward the south end of the island in her red 2015 Lexus 350 when she noticed black clouds in the sky. Then, it sounded like rocks were being thrown at her car.
"The sound was deafening," she said. "It was very frightening."
She saw the hail bouncing up from the hood and realized what was happening.
The slightly smaller-than-golf-ball-sized chunks of ice damaged the roof, hood, sides and chrome. About 100 "dings" imprinted the metal, she said. The car is now in a repair shop.
She still isn't sure how much the repair work will cost, but is anticipating it will be in the thousands.
The insurance company didn't give Kotler an estimate, but said "it's bad, just get it fixed," she said.
Hilton Head auto body repair shops have been inundated with cars needing repair from hail damage.
"I'm pretty sure the phone started ringing before the hail even started," said Jerry Law, an employee at Precision Auto Body of Hilton Head on Arrow Road. "There are probably thousands of cars needing repair across the island."
Law said damage estimates at the body shop have ranged from $1,500 to $7,000.
"When the body panel looks like a golf ball, it starts to get pretty expensive," Law said.
Most of the damage seems to be coming from vehicles that were in Palmetto Dunes and as far south as Harbour Town, he said.
H&H Auto Body on Cardinal Road has given upward of 200 estimates from hail damage, according to Tina Spano, an estimator.
"We are actually scheduling estimates out to the end of next week," Spano said. "It's been nonstop."
Clay Marsh, the owner of Advanced Auto Body on Cardinal Road, said most of its claims have come from vehicles that were in Sea Pines or Hilton Head Plantation.
Advanced had about 40 claims last week and 90 on Saturday and Sunday alone, he said.
Marsh said out-of-town teams he calls "storm chasers" come in to help with repairs, which they specialize in. Often, these teams contract with insurance companies, he said.
Right now, the "storm chasers" are performing work in his shop, he said.
