Winds whip Harbour Town on Wednesday

There was a wind advisory out on Wednesday as a cool front descended on the Lowcountry, and the wind's effects were felt at Harbour Town as it whipped around the yachts and through the palmetto trees.
The blow followed Tuesday's strong storms which dropped up to golf ball-sized hail in the Hilton Head area and brought in decidedly colder temperatures.
Despite the wind, which was expected to gust to up to 45 mph, tourists managed to enjoy a day at the harbor and the lighthouse and its open air observation deck was open for visitors.
"It's windy, but it's typical," said lighthouse keeper Nadia Wagner, who was selling tickets to visitors at the lighthouse's base, "it's not unusal to have days like this."
However, up at the top of the lighthouse, assistant lighthouse keeper Liam Peckmore said he couldn't remember as windy a day since Hurricane Irma hit last September.
