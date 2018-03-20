Watch as 'golf ball-sized' hail falls across Hilton Head Island on first day of Spring

If you have spent anytime in the Lowcountry during the early Spring or Fall, you have seen pollen. It covers everything in a fine blanket of yellow dust and makes people sneeze incessantly. But do you know what pollen is? These Lowcountry resid
It's been over a year since Hurricane Matthew tore through Hilton Head Island, leaving debris and uprooted trees across the island. Here's where some of that debris remains — and why it's not cleaned up.
Everyone knows that February 2 is Groundhog Day, but groundhogs aren't the only ones who can predict if Spring is on it's way. Check out this video to how alligators can clue you in that warmth is near.
Lowell Templeton was watching the tide roll in from his oceanfront condo on Hilton Head Island during Tropical Storm Irma. Then he saw a red light flashing near the shoreline. The light turned out to be Buoy 8, the infamous buoy that became tempor
Officials with South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism have announced that the campgrounds at Hunting Island State Park will reopen with new electrical and water service after Tropical Storm Irma caused excessive flooding.
A life-size replica of Coast Guard Buoy No. 8, which was ripped from its mooring and washed ashore on the beach of Hilton Head Island by Tropical Storm Irma has been created to grace the outboor bar area of Skull Creek Dockside restaurant. Here, i
Though many landscaping plants suffered damage, most -- other than tropical perennials and some citrus plants -- should recover from last week's freeze. So say Carol Guedalia, Tim Drake and David Howe, the experts at The Greenery, Inc. on Hilton H
A North Carolina “swamp park” has posted a video explaining how alligators survive in a frozen pond and it’s both creepy and bizarre. The cold-blooded devils essentially allow themselves to be frozen in place, with their noses just above the surfa
Conditions are improving as the roads of southern Beaufort County thaw out following Wednesday's winter storm. This is what the main roads of Bluffton and Hilton Head -- the Cross Island Parkway, William Hilton Parkway and U.S. 278 -- looked like
Take a stroll down North Street in downtown Beaufort with photographer Delayna Earley as the snow falls on Wednesday afternoon. A winter storm brought about 3.5 inches to Beaufort, according to the National Weather Service.
Two days after the first big snowstorm to hit the Lowcountry in years, roadways remained icy from Georgia to north of Charleston. Multiple crashes were reported Friday morning, and South Carolina Highway Patrol 'Trooper Bob' tweeted this video of