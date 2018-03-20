'Like golf balls coming out of the sky.' Hail reported on these Beaufort County islands

Hail fell in Beaufort County on Tuesday amidst thunderstorms and a tornado watch, just in time for the first day of spring.

The icy precipitation was reported on Hilton Head Island, Daufuskie Island and St. Helena Island, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They reportedly ranged from the size of a quarter to two inches in diameter.

"This is unbelievable. We've never seen anything like this in our lives," one person posted on social media from Hilton Head Island around 3 p.m.

The hail was expected to stop by about 5 p.m. as the storm moved out into coastal waters, National Weather Service Charleston meteorologist James Carpenter said Tuesday afternoon.

Since the atmosphere was significantly colder than the air down on the earth's surface and the storm was strong enough, the hail was able to form and fall even on a day when the temperatures were in the 70s down on the ground, Carpenter said.

Hail was reported in the Southeast on Tuesday, with a number of reports in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Hail on Hilton Head Island

Hail on St. Helena Island