Lowcountry weather alert: Tornadoes, hail, dangerous storms threaten Beaufort County

The Lowcountry region could see strong thunderstorms, tornadoes, flash floods, and hail Monday and Tuesday as a powerful weather system makes its way across the southeast, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The good news is those heavy storms aren’t supposed to impact Beaufort County until later Monday, so there is time to prepare.
Starting at 6 p.m. Monday, there is a “slight” risk that Beaufort County would see threatening winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. That round of storms is expected to be over around midnight, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Charleston say. However, that risk could increase if the storm shifts.
The coastal area of the Lowcountry could see flooding Monday as high tide hits around 10 p.m., meteorologists warn.
Never miss a local story.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn for drivers along I-95 in South Carolina to be cautious Monday evening as heavy downpours are expected that could make vehciles hydroplane.
The worst of the storm system is expected to hit between Nashville and Birmingham Monday afternoon and evening, according to AccuWeather.
The risk for severe weather in Beaufort and Jasper Counties continues throughout Tuesday, and, unfortunately, it gets worse.
Between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, there is an “enhanced risk” that the Lowcountry region will see threatening winds, small- to moderate-sized hail, isolated tornadoes, and waterspouts as a line of storms approaches the southeast region, according to the weather service.
Meteorologists say the coastal part of the Lowcountry, including Hilton Head Island, is at the greatest risk for seeing severe storms on Tuesday.
A cold front will move into the area Wednesday, and some parts of the Lowcountry could see frost as temperatures dip into the 30s, according to the National Weather Service.
Comments