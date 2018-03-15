Hoping for warmer weather soon? Here's what's unusual about this spring forecast

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released their 2018 spring outlook on Thursday, and things look to be dry and warm in the Lowcountry.
Maps released as part of the outlook show a 60 to 70 percent chance of the Lowcountry facing higher than average temperatures this spring.
Persistent drought is also expected, according to those maps.
La Nina is to blame for the warm, dry conditions, said David Miskus, drought meteorologist with NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
"The persistence and some development in the southern Atlantic area is due to a dry winter," said Miskus. "We think with the La Nina conditions it will continue to be drier than normal and warmer than normal across the southern tier states during the spring, but it gets a little fuzzier as you get towards the summer."
Miskus said that as summer approaches, pop-up thunderstorms and tropical systems will become more common, bringing moisture back to the area. He also said that La Nina should dissipate over the next few months, allowing more moisture to come into the area.\
On the U.S. Drought Monitor's Drought Intensity Scale, which ranges from D0 to D4, the Lowcountry should expect to face D1 conditions, or possibly D2.
Drought conditions in those categories tend to bring elevated fire risk, low water levels in streams, reservoirs or wells, and possible damage or destruction to crops or pastures, according to NOAA.
Since the week of Nov. 21, 2017, at least 50 percent of the state has been in D0 drought conditions, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System. Over 20 percent of the state has been in D1 conditions since the week of March 6. The last time D2 conditions were experienced was in May of 2017.
Records from NIDIS dating back to 2013 show that drought conditions tended to rise around November in 2016 and 2017. Drought conditions in 2016 persisted into the middle of the following year.
South Carolina's definition of drought differs from NOAA's said state Climatologist Hope Mizzell, with four different categories of severity, classified as incipient, moderate, severe and extreme.
The last time Beaufort County was in an incipient stage of drought was December of 2016, Mizzell said. The last time we reached moderate was January of 2013.
"Drought is part of our climate," said Mizzell. "Statewide, we've had several extended periods of drought over the last 20 years. We have to deal with that more than we do wet conditions."
Seasonal outlooks are released by NOAA to allow the public to prepare for likely upcoming weather possibilities and reduce the public impact of weather events, according to the outlook.
