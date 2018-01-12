What do Matthew and last week’s snow storm have in common? Here’s what scientists say

A freeze can kill Lowcountry plants. Here's how to save them

Though many landscaping plants suffered damage, most -- other than tropical perennials and some citrus plants -- should recover from last week's freeze. So say Carol Guedalia, Tim Drake and David Howe, the experts at The Greenery, Inc. on Hilton Head. If your plants were damaged by the freeze, here's what they suggest you do to help them heal.