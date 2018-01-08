Another frigid morning for Beaufort County on Monday. When will it warm up?

Monday could be the day that puts an end to the ice and snow in the Lowcountry.
An arctic high pressure system will finally pull offshore, allowing for a significant warming trend through the week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
The temperature at the Beaufort County Airport on Hilton Head Island around 6 a.m. was 32 degrees with a wind chill of 25.
The weather service cautioned drivers that patches of black ice may still be on secondary roads, especially in locations that have been in the shade.
For this reason, schools in Beaufort and Jasper counties delayed their starting times on Monday morning.
Fog could be a problem during morning commutes later in the workweek, the weather service said.
Beaufort County Forecast
Today
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s, except in the upper 40s near the coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
Friday
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday
Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
