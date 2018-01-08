National Weather Service
Weather

Another frigid morning for Beaufort County on Monday. When will it warm up?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018 06:45 AM

Monday could be the day that puts an end to the ice and snow in the Lowcountry.

An arctic high pressure system will finally pull offshore, allowing for a significant warming trend through the week, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The temperature at the Beaufort County Airport on Hilton Head Island around 6 a.m. was 32 degrees with a wind chill of 25.

The weather service cautioned drivers that patches of black ice may still be on secondary roads, especially in locations that have been in the shade.

For this reason, schools in Beaufort and Jasper counties delayed their starting times on Monday morning.

Fog could be a problem during morning commutes later in the workweek, the weather service said.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

Beaufort County Forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s, except in the upper 40s near the coast. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

Friday

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Saturday

Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday

Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

