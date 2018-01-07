SC residents used more power than ever on Wednesday escaping the cold, SCE&G says

South Carolinians will seemingly do anything to escape the cold, at least according to new data released by energy provider SCE&G.
According to the power company, Palmetto State residents used 103,700 megawatt hours of electricity on Wednesday, Jan. 3. That beats the previous record of 101,118, set in 2014, by more than 2,500.
Throughout Wednesday, energy consumption increased in response to a winter storm passing through the state, many in the Lowcountry lost power.
Of course, with greater energy use comes larger energy bills, but SCE&G issued some energy efficiency tips in their press release Saturday.
They recommend keeping thermostats set to 68 degrees or lower, opening blinds and shades during the day to let in sunshine, monitoring air filters and changing them as needed, ensuring that HVAC vents are unobstructed, caulking around windows and replacing weather stripping around doors if needed, and checking duct work for tears or any fixes that might be needed.
