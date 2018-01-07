More Videos

    See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber's Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort.

See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber’s Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort. dearley@islandpacket.com
See how these Beaufortonians enjoyed the snow at Henry C. Chamber’s Waterfront Park on Thursday afternoon in Beaufort. dearley@islandpacket.com

Weather

Beaufort County under wind chill advisory, still waiting for warmth. When will it come?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 07, 2018 09:20 AM

The National Weather Service kicked off Sunday morning with the issuing of a wind chill advisory from 4 to 10 a.m., saying that at times the wind chill could be as low as 10 to 15 degrees.

Sunday is forecast to continue Beaufort County’s string of bitterly cold days, with an evening low of 32 expected, and a high of just 42.

The good news? Starting Monday, things are expected to warm up, with a high of 56 and a low of 46. From then, things should keep warming up, with highs entering the 60s through Saturday and the lowest low still in the 50s.

As things warm up, however, rain looks to enter the picture, with a 20 percent chance Tuesday night giving way to 30 percent chances Wednesday night and Thursday. Friday will end the work week with a 30 percent chance of daytime rain and a 50 percent chance in the evening.

Humidity will increase dramatically in the coming days, with high percentages in the 90s expected Monday. Tuesday through Friday will each see 100 percent humidity in the evening or early morning hours. Mid afternoon lows starting Monday will range in the high 60s to high 70s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 42. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. North wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

- The National Weather Service

