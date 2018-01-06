Staff Sgt. Michael Means U.S. Air Force photo
Staff Sgt. Michael Means U.S. Air Force photo

Weather

How bad was Wednesday’s snow storm? A Lowcountry airport’s runways still closed Saturday

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 06, 2018 12:36 PM

Days after a brutal snow storm passed through the Lowcountry, Charleston International Airport’s runways are still closed, according to a press release issued Saturday.

Freezing temperatures have kept the snow and ice that fell that day from going anywhere, and according to release runways are still too slick to use.

The release also said that travel by car around the airport is still difficult because of ice sheets on non-interstate roads.

The airport said that they are monitoring runway conditions alongside officials from Joint Base Charleston, and that runways will reopen once it is safe for aircraft to take off and land. They weren’t able to estimate when that might be, though.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

