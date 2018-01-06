Brrr! Beaufort Co. under winter weather, wind chill advisories. Warmer temps in sight

More Videos

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare 0:39

One long, snowy I-95 nightmare

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course 0:17

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 1:49

When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 2:52

'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:42

Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 1:51

Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday

Golf cart-pulled sleds, snowball juggling and other ways to enjoy a Southern snow day 2:53

Golf cart-pulled sleds, snowball juggling and other ways to enjoy a Southern snow day

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow 1:22

Winter Wonderland: Here's what Bluffton looks like blanketed in snow

Friday morning Hilton Head and Bluffton road and traffic report 1:26

Friday morning Hilton Head and Bluffton road and traffic report

  Crews treating ice-covered bridges around Beaufort County

    SCDOT crews were out treating several Beaufort County bridges Wednesday morning as freezing rain fell over the area. Snow is expected to start this afternoon.

SCDOT crews were out treating several Beaufort County bridges Wednesday morning as freezing rain fell over the area. Snow is expected to start this afternoon. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com Edited by areese@islandpacket.com
SCDOT crews were out treating several Beaufort County bridges Wednesday morning as freezing rain fell over the area. Snow is expected to start this afternoon. Drew Martin/dmartin@islandpacket.com Edited by areese@islandpacket.com

Weather

Brrr! Beaufort Co. under winter weather, wind chill advisories. Warmer temps in sight

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 06, 2018 10:01 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The blistering cold that beset the Lowcountry this week and kept ice and snow from Wednesday’s winter storm on the ground, creating dangerous driving conditions, will be with us a little longer, the National Weather Service reports.

Beaufort County is under a winter weather advisory and a wind chill advisory until 11 a.m. on Saturday, the weather service reports. These advisories were issued due to a combination of factors, including the persistence of dangerously icy road conditions and wind chill factors of as low as 10 degrees.

Wind chills in the teens are forecast for early Sunday morning as well.

Saturday is expected to see a high of 40 degrees, and a low of around 23, while Sunday’s high is expected to be slightly warmer, at 43. However, for the first time in days, Sunday is expected to have a low above freezing, at 34. From there, day by day, things should start to warm up.

Monday will see a high in the mid 50s and a low of 49, and we should then see highs in the low to mid 60s through Friday, with lows in the 50s.

As the cold clears out some chances for rain will move in starting Monday night, when a 30 percent chance is expected. Wednesday and Friday nights will see the same likelihood of precipitation.

Humidity in the Lowcountry is forecast to climb alongside temperatures, with early morning high percentages in the low 60s giving way to 85 percent early Monday before climbing into the 90s through Friday. Humidity is even expected to hit 100 Tuesday night.

Humidity will reach lows in the high 30 percent range Saturday and Sunday afternoon, but by Monday even lows should be in the 70s through the end of the forecast on Friday.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 40. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 23. Northeast wind around 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind around 7 mph.

Monday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

- The National Weather Service

  How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

    With snow so rare in the Lowcountry, most people didn't own a sled to use when a winter storm dropped some ice and a few inches of snow on the area Wednesday. This little girl used an alligator pool float to enjoy her snow day Hilton Head Island.

How do you sled Lowcountry-style? On an alligator of course

