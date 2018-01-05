Weather

Friday update: Which schools and offices are closed? Which are opening late?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 05, 2018 06:53 AM

Beaufort and Jasper counties are under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Friday, and officials are warning drivers about the possibility of treacherous road conditions and black ice.

Some government offices and agencies are delaying opening today until temperatures rise above freezing, and others will remain closed until Monday.

Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

Here’s a list of Friday closures:

Schools and child care centers

Jasper County School District

Beaufort County School District

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School

Hilton Head Preparatory School

Bridges Prep

Technical College of the Lowcountry (Spring registration has been extended to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and classes will begin on Wednesday.)

John Paul II Catholic School

University of South Carolina Beaufort will be closed until noon.

Agencies and offices

Beaufort County government offices will be closed until noon.

