Friday update: Which schools and offices are closed? Which are opening late?

Beaufort and Jasper counties are under a winter weather advisory until 11 a.m. Friday, and officials are warning drivers about the possibility of treacherous road conditions and black ice.
Some government offices and agencies are delaying opening today until temperatures rise above freezing, and others will remain closed until Monday.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until around noon, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Here’s a list of Friday closures:
Schools and child care centers
Jasper County School District
Beaufort County School District
Holy Trinity Classical Christian School
Hilton Head Preparatory School
Bridges Prep
Technical College of the Lowcountry (Spring registration has been extended to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and classes will begin on Wednesday.)
John Paul II Catholic School
University of South Carolina Beaufort will be closed until noon.
Agencies and offices
Beaufort County government offices will be closed until noon.
