Some Beaufort ice is turning to slush. But here’s why you should stay cautious on the road.

More Videos 2:53 Golf cart-pulled sleds, snowball juggling and other ways to enjoy a Southern snow day Pause 0:30 Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 2:52 'This is what they call safe:' Truck driver stuck on icy I-95 in SC for over 12 hours 1:49 When paradise freezes over: Harbour Town beautifully coated in icicles 0:42 Here's what U.S. 278 looked like near Sun City around 8 a.m. Thursday 0:49 Commute nightmare: Snow, ice bring I-95 traffic to a standstill Wednesday evening 1:04 Snowboarding on Hilton Head? This 'slope' was toll free 0:49 Here's what a Lowcountry landmark looked like covered in snow on St. Helena 1:51 Ice-covered roads on Hilton Head near Sea Pines, on Cross Island Parkway Thursday 0:15 Truckers, drivers negotiate ice covered I-95 through Hardeeville Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice. The roads in downtown Beaufort were still covered in snow and ice on Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm. This video shows Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Robert Smalls Parkway and Boundary Street were also covered in ice. Delayna Earley dearley@islandpacket.com

