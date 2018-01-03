More Videos

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated 1:47

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Snow blankets Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park 0:39

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

  • Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

    As a massive winter storm rolled up the East Coast, Lowcountry readers sent in videos from in and around Beaufort County. Here's what they saw.

As a massive winter storm rolled up the East Coast, Lowcountry readers sent in videos from in and around Beaufort County. Here's what they saw.
Weather

Subtropical Hilton Head Island, S.C. experienced its first significant snowfall since December 1989 on Wednesday when about an inch of the white stuff came down. Here's the scene at Coligny Beach as the snow begins to fall.