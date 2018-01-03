Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

As of 8 AM, traffic was still flowing across the bridges to Hilton head Island. A freezing rain was falling and roadways were getting slick. The Town of Hilton Head announced the Cross Island Parkway closed in both directions before 8:30 a.m.
Subtropical Hilton Head Island, S.C. experienced its first significant snowfall since December 1989 on Wednesday when about an inch of the white stuff came down. Here's the scene at Coligny Beach as the snow begins to fall.
Here's a look at the McTeer Bridge after it closed due to ice before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. Several other bridges are closing across the county as a winter storm moves into the area. The wintry mix is expected to turn to snow by the afternoon.
With a winter weather advisory in effect for freezing rain and drizzle, temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and a light drizzle falling, here's the latest on early morning commuter traffic conditions heading from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island.