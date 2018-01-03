More Videos

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years 1:55

Here's how the Lowcountry spent its first real snow day in 8 years

Pause
McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice 0:36

McTeer Bridge, several others closing across Beaufort County due to ice

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island 1:16

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast 0:56

How much snow will Beaufort County see? Here's the updated forecast

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow 0:35

Watch: Bluffton Police car gets stuck in snow

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m. 0:51

Crash on Bluffton Flyover from ice, traffic still moving on bridges around 10 a.m.

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls 1:11

Hilton Head bridge still open for now as freezing rain falls

Snow blankets Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park 0:39

Snow blankets Hilton Head’s Coligny Beach Park

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

  • Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

    Submitted video and the Beaufort County Traffic Cameras show snow is falling across portions of Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Watch the snow fall: Beaufort, Jasper county SC roads are now coated

Submitted video and the Beaufort County Traffic Cameras show snow is falling across portions of Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Brianna Reese/submitted Beaufort County Traffic Cameras
Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Weather

Snow falls on the beach of Hilton Head Island

Subtropical Hilton Head Island, S.C. experienced its first significant snowfall since December 1989 on Wednesday when about an inch of the white stuff came down. Here's the scene at Coligny Beach as the snow begins to fall.