It’s snowing in the Lowcountry! Here’s where.

Beaufort County traffic cam views show snow falling across northern Beaufort County.
Find links to all the cameras at http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/traffic/article131638114.html.
To see snow covering Charleston Highway and Trask Parkway: http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/traffic/article131638114.html?31
Snow also can be seen along I-95 at Hardeeville: http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/traffic/article131638114.html?26
Icicles also are covering some of the cameras in the Bluffton area.
