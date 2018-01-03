Snow is falling along U.S. 278 near I-95 in Hardeeville on Wednesday before noon.
Weather

It’s snowing in the Lowcountry! Here’s where.

By Lisa Wilson And Ashley Jean Reese

lwilson@islandpacket.com

areese@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 11:46 AM

Want to watch it snow in Beaufort County from the warmth of your own home?

Beaufort County traffic cam views show snow falling across northern Beaufort County.

Find links to all the cameras at http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/traffic/article131638114.html.

To see snow covering Charleston Highway and Trask Parkway: http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/traffic/article131638114.html?31

Snow also can be seen along I-95 at Hardeeville: http://www.islandpacket.com/news/local/traffic/article131638114.html?26

Icicles also are covering some of the cameras in the Bluffton area.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG

Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley

