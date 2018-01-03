Flickr
Closings and cancellations hit Beaufort County as winter storm rolls through

By Teresa Moss And Michael Olinger

tmoss@islandpacket.com

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 03, 2018 09:41 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

With the winter storm warning in full effect, agencies and events are being closed and called off in Beaufort County. Here is what we know about so far.

Agencies

▪ Beaufort County

▪ Jasper County

▪ Town of Hilton Head Island

▪ Town of Bluffton

▪ Beaufort County public libraries

▪ Town of Yemassee

▪ The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center outpatient clinics in Beaufort and Savannah

▪ Town of Ridgeland offices will close at noon.

▪ Beaufort Memorial outpatient services and clinics in Beaufort, Bluffton and Hampton will close at noon. The hospital and the emergency room will remain open.

▪ Memory Matters

▪ Webb Military Museum in Savannah

▪ Fort Pulaski National Monument in Savannah will be closed Wednesday. They are anticipating a delayed opening on Thursday.

Events

▪ Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon planned for Thursday

If you are aware of any additional closings that should be added to our list, send them to newsroom@islandpacket.com.

This article will be updated.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

