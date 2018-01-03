Nearly 1,000 without power in Beaufort County as winter storm hits hard

Beaufort County has already experienced major power outages according to the SCE&G website. After hitting a peak of nearly 4,000 outages at around 11 a.m., the website currently shows power coming back online in the county

As of 11:40 a.m., there were 911 outages reported by SCE&G in Beaufort County being caused by five incidents. That is down significantly from the 3,905 reported around 11 a.m. No estimates for when power would be restored were available online, and a representative from SCE&G was not immediately available to discuss the nature of the incidents causing the outages or when they might be repaired.

Ginny Jones, spokeswoman for SCE&G, said that they were able to restore some power through remote switching, but that it might take longer to bring all power back online.

“We need to make sure our crews are safe when they go out to make repairs, and we hope to have them out as soon as possible as soon as conditions are safe,” said Jones.

There were 12 outages reported early Wednesday morning. Power was briefly restored throughout Beaufort County according to the SCE&G website before these new outages hit.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, power outages have affected traffic signals in the Shell Point/Parris Island area and on Savannah Highway. They advise against driving at all if possible.

Palmetto Electric was reporting a total of 24 outages as of 11:40 a.m., with no estimated time for power to be restored.

There will be a risk of power going out throughout the day, Hunter said.

“Yesterday, we came close to setting an all time peak in demand,” Hunter said. “We will probably get there today.”

Hunter said that high power loads can create a risk of loss of power.

“We have had two tropical storms and a hurricane in a year and a half and there might be some damage that we are not aware of,” Hunter said. “Anytime you put this type of load on the system — any piece of equipment with slight wear or tear could got out.”

With the heightened risk of outages today, Hunter recommends being sure that cell phones are charged and that they have blankets and warm clothes close at hand. If you do experience an outage, he said, report it as soon as possible.

Jones advised people to stay away from any downed power lines. There are none reported in Beaufort County just yet, but she said that with wind and ice fallen lines are not uncommon.

To report a power outage or check on when power will be restored to your area, contact SCE&G at (888) 333-4465 or Palmetto Electric at (866) 445-5551.