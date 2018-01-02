Will the winter storm close Lowcountry airports? Here’s what you need to know

Ice and snow could complicate travel through the Beaufort County area’s airports this week.
As of midday Tuesday, no flights had been canceled out of the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport ahead of the predicted winter storm.
However, Delta issued a statement saying customers with tickets on flights Wednesday and Thursday in the Southeast may change their flight plans without being charged extra fees.
American Airlines also notified its ticket-holders that change fees could be waived because of the weather.
Never miss a local story.
We've issued a travel waiver for Jan. 3-4th due to forecasted weather in the Southeast. View more here: https://t.co/StsZT2eozD— Delta (@Delta) January 2, 2018
Hilton Head Airport Director John Rembold says airport authorities will be keeping their eyes on the forecast and has monitors checking the runways around the clock when there is freezing weather and any kind of precipitation.
Rembold said the runways are inspected to ensure planes will not skid when braking. At the first sign of poor conditions, pilots will be notified that the airport is closed.
The airport does not have snow or ice removal equipment, according to Larry Yeager, operations officer for the airport.
“If it is slick and icy, then we’ll be unable to land anything,” Yeager said. “We’ll have to wait and see what the weather brings us.”
Flight cancellation announcements would be handled by individual airlines, Rembold said.
Lori Lynah, director of marketing for the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, said airlines already have been using deicing fluid because of the cold weather the last few days.
“We never close,” Lynah said, but runways will be checked and flights could be rescheduled or canceled during the storm.
Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG
Comments