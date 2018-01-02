More Videos

Here's what Hilton Head beachgoers think of the cold and the possibility of snow 1:07

Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions 0:54

Will we have another warm winter, or pay the price with snow and ice? 2:29

How to make it snow in South Carolina 0:58

Watch the 5 times winter weather struck the Lowcountry 1:12

Jan. 1 supermoon is second chapter in a supermoon trilogy 3:43

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

Amtrak ride captures 'winter wonderland' in High Sierras 1:02

2 teachers, 2 students and a cop chop their hair for Bluffton teen battling cancer 0:26

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

  • 7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

    With the potential of winter weather in the Lowcountry this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.

With the potential of winter weather in the Lowcountry this week, here are some tips for driving on icy or snow-covered roads.
Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Fly through the International Space Station!

Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field.

Possible tornado in Spartanburg leaves damage

A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado.

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.