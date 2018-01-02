Snow in the Lowcountry? Here are the National Weather Service's Wednesday predictions

With a winter weather advisory in effect for freezing rain and drizzle, temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and a light drizzle falling, here's the latest on early morning commuter traffic conditions heading from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island.
National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive.
Join us for a fly-through of the International Space Station. Produced by Harmonic exclusively for NASA TV UHD, the footage was shot in Ultra High Definition (4K) using a fisheye lens for extreme focus and depth of field.
A Puerto Rican family of five has reunited and relocated on Hilton Head Island after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. Here’s what it looked like after the hurricane ripped through the area.
A storm ravaged Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday, October 23, tearing down trees and power lines. Property was damaged at Spartanburg Community College during the storm. The area was hit by a possible tornado.
Ophelia could become the 10th consecutive storm to grow to hurricane strength in the Atlantic Ocean this season, tying a record set in the late 1800s. Earlier this year NOAA predicted more hurricanes than usual this season. The National Hurricane Center expects Ophelia to reach hurricane strength by Thursday.