Wind chill advisory issued for Beaufort, Jasper counties. Here’s what to expect

If you’re planning on being outside tonight or tomorrow morning, be sure to grab a hat and gloves.
A wind chill advisory is in effect between 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday in Beaufort County and coastal Jasper County, according to an alert issued by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
This means the cold air and wind could cause frost bite and hypothermia if precautions aren’t taken, the release said.
Wind chills are expected to range from 7 degrees to 10 degrees. Overnight temperatures will range from the upper teens to the lower 20s with north winds reaching 10 to 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 miles per hour, the release said.
Never miss a local story.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments