Beaufort County could enter 2018 under winter weather advisory. Here’s what to expect

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 31, 2017 11:13 AM

The new year is going to receive a chilly reception here in the Lowcountry, and from there it will get even colder, the National Weather Service reports.

If you’re planning on stepping out to rind in 2018, you might want to bring a warm coat with you, as when the clock strikes midnight, temperatures are forecast to be around 33 degrees, with a wind chill factor making it feel like 25.

The cold has already prompted the Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority to issue a release on the dangers the cold could pose to peoples’ plumbing.

As the week progresses, though, things will get even colder. After flirting with a high of 50 today, temperatures aren’t expected to go above the mid 40s through the end of the week, and will reach bitterly cold lows in the low to mid 20s each night through the end of the forecast, with Monday hitting a low of 21.

The wind chill will often make it feel like temperatures are in the teens, and early Tuesday morning it will feel like it is about 10, the weather service reports.

Beyond the cold, the possibility of freezing rain will enter the picture Sunday afternoon. That will become a chance of freezing rain or drizzle by Sunday night, which will persist through New Year’s morning.

The low temperatures and precipitation possibilities have caused the weather service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for New Year’s Eve, saying that a winter weather advisory might be needed as Sunday evening approaches.

Humidity should be relatively low over the next week. After hitting late evening/early morning high percentages in the low to mid 70s Sunday night into Monday morning, highs should range in the high 40s to low 60s. Mid afternoon lows should be in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

NewYear’s Eve

A slight chance of rain after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

A chance of rain before 3 a.m, then a chance of freezing rain. Cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

New Year's Day

A slight chance of freezing rain before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Wind chill values as low as 12. North wind around 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 13 to 17 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

- The National Weather Service

