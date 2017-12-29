More Videos

  Friday morning southern Beaufort County traffic report

    With a winter weather advisory in effect for freezing rain and drizzle, temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and a light drizzle falling, here's the latest on early morning commuter traffic conditions heading from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island.

With a winter weather advisory in effect for freezing rain and drizzle, temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and a light drizzle falling, here's the latest on early morning commuter traffic conditions heading from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island.
With a winter weather advisory in effect for freezing rain and drizzle, temperatures hovering around 32 degrees and a light drizzle falling, here's the latest on early morning commuter traffic conditions heading from Bluffton to Hilton Head Island. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Weather

Friday’s Beaufort County winter weather advisory ends. Hazardous weather outlook remains

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 29, 2017 08:20 AM

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory, a hazardous weather outlook and a special weather statement early Friday morning. The weather advisory has since cleared, though the hazardous weather outlook and the special weather statement are still posted.

The winter weather advisory, issued due to freezing rain and drizzle that could have potentially iced over roads and made for hazardous driving conditions in the early morning hours, was in effect until 9 a.m.

In their special weather statement the weather service said that accidents had been reported due to icy road conditions and advised added caution for people during their morning commute.

“Remain alert for slick spots on paved surfaces,” the statement said. “Slow your driving speed and use care when walking on sidewalks, driveways or parking lots.”

The weather service advised of wind chill issues in the coming days, with chills of between 10 and 20 degrees possible later in the week.

Conditions are expected to dry out by Friday afternoon, and are currently expected to remain that way through Thursday. It should also warm a bit, to about 48 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday should see highs in the 50s, but as the work week begins next week, highs in the low to mid 40s will be the norm.

Lows are expected to be in the 30s until Monday night, when they will drop into the 20s and stay there through the end of the forecast.

Humidity will reach early morning high percentages in the low 70s to mid 80s through most of the week, though it will take a dip on Tuesday into the 60s. Mid-afternoon lows will range in the low 40s to mid 50s.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

7-day forecast

Today

A slight chance of rain before 11 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 57. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 51. North wind around 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

New Year's Day

Partly sunny, with a high near 42.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

- The National Weather Service

