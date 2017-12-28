Winter comes to the Lowcountry. Snow and freezing rain possible. How cold will it get?

If you’re expecting things to warm up significantly from their cold start Thursday morning, you might be expecting too much, the National Weather Service reports.
The forecast high for Thursday is just 43 degrees, and that mark had already nearly been reached as of 8:15 a.m.
Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening rain is expected to come to the area, and that might become freezing rain early Friday morning, the weather service said. Rain should clear out Friday afternoon and is not expected back through the end of the forecast on Wednesday.
Friday should be slightly warmer, hitting a high of 48, then things should warm up significantly, into the mid to high 50s, on Saturday before highs drop back into the low 40s through Wednesday.
Lowcountry lows will reach into the low 30s through Sunday, reaching freezing on the evening of New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, the low will be 27, and that low will be matched on Tuesday.
A possibility of snow in Beaufort County will enter the picture Tuesday into Wednesday according to some forecast models, said Carl Barnes, meteorologist with the weather service in Charleston. However, not all models agree, and possibilities will come more into focus as those days approach.
Humidity will reach early morning high percentages in the high 70s through Saturday, then New Year’s Eve will see highs in the high 80s before the air drys out a bit through Wednesday. Mid-afternoon lows should range in the high 40s to high 50s.
7-day forecast
Today
A slight chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight
A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday
A slight chance of rain before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. North wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 3 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
New Year's Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
- The National Weather Service
