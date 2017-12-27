Will the Lowcountry see freezing rain on Thursday?

More Videos

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County? 0:39

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County?

Pause
Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects 1:06

Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:34

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all?

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention 1:08

6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention

  • Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

    National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive.

National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive. National Weather Service Drew Martin
National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive. National Weather Service Drew Martin

Weather

Will the Lowcountry see freezing rain on Thursday?

By Ashley Jean Reese

areese@islandpacket.com

December 27, 2017 08:25 AM

It’s about to get even colder in the Lowcountry.

But are the roads going to ice over?

Maybe, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service’s latest forecast shows a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The problem? Thursday’s low sits right at the freezing mark.

If the rain does turn into freezing rain, it should be late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The interior portions of Beaufort and Jasper counties are more likely to see freezing rain — particularly those areas west of Interstate 95, a National Weather Service Charleston meteorologist said Wednesday morning.

The forecast is showing light accumulation, likely just a “couple-hundredths of an inch,” according to the NWS. The weather service said it might issue winter weather advisories Wednesday evening.

While the Lowcountry probably won’t see enough ice to cause power outages, light accumulation can still cause dangerous driving conditions, Accuweather warns.

Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley

7-DAY FORECAST

Wednesday

A chance of rain, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday

Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday

A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 31.

New Year’s Eve

Sunny, with a high near 47.

New Year’s Eve Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

New Year's Day

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

New Year’s Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

- The National Weather Service

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County? 0:39

The weather outside is frightful, but will it snow this weekend in Beaufort County?

Pause
Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects 1:06

Here's 3 misconceptions about pirates this Coastal Discovery Museum exhibit corrects

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket 0:26

Jasper Sheriff turned on his blue lights for Christmas cars, but not for a ticket

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:33

Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all? 0:34

You be the judge: which of these Walmart signs is the fairest of them all?

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get 1:12

Ted Turner's private Beaufort County island is for sale. Here's what you get

6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention 1:08

6 quick tips for Palmetto bug prevention

  • Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

    National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive.

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when?

View More Video