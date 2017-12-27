Will the Lowcountry see freezing rain on Thursday?

It’s about to get even colder in the Lowcountry.
But are the roads going to ice over?
Maybe, forecasters say.
The National Weather Service’s latest forecast shows a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday.
The problem? Thursday’s low sits right at the freezing mark.
If the rain does turn into freezing rain, it should be late Thursday night or early Friday morning.
The interior portions of Beaufort and Jasper counties are more likely to see freezing rain — particularly those areas west of Interstate 95, a National Weather Service Charleston meteorologist said Wednesday morning.
Latest forecast for freezing rain @NWSCharlestonSC area late Thursday-early Friday. It's only a forecast & subject to change. But a #Winter Weather Advisory could be required. pic.twitter.com/axuwHxExtf— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) December 26, 2017
The forecast is showing light accumulation, likely just a “couple-hundredths of an inch,” according to the NWS. The weather service said it might issue winter weather advisories Wednesday evening.
While the Lowcountry probably won’t see enough ice to cause power outages, light accumulation can still cause dangerous driving conditions, Accuweather warns.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
7-DAY FORECAST
Wednesday
A chance of rain, mainly before 3 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 50. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Northeast wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
A chance of rain before 2am, then a chance of rain or freezing rain between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., then a chance of freezing rain after 5 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday
A slight chance of rain or freezing rain before 9 a.m., then a slight chance of rain between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 31.
New Year’s Eve
Sunny, with a high near 47.
New Year’s Eve Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
New Year's Day
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
New Year’s Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
- The National Weather Service
