Will the Lowcountry see freezing rain on Thursday?

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive. National Weather Service forecasts show that a winter front will be moving in to South Carolina Thursday bringing with it freezing rain. Forecasters say the Lowcountry should experience rainy conditions through Friday afternoon. Watch this animated weather map to see when freezing rain is forecast to arrive. National Weather Service Drew Martin

