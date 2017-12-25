The Lowcountry may not have had a white Christmas, but winter weather is coming

If you think the weather in the Lowcountry Christmas day was far from the type that Bing Crosby would sing about, you’d be right, but that doesn’t mean that a blast of wintry cold isn’t just around the corner, the National Weather Service reports.
Starting Wednesday, high temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s, with a slight and brief reprieve on Saturday before dropping once more.
Lows are expected to be in the 30s, with the low Saturday night hovering around freezing.
The possibility of rain enters the picture on Wednesday as well and is expected to increase on Thursday, the weather service reports. It is expected to clear out Friday and Saturday, though.
New Year’s Eve is expected to be rain free with a high of 49 and a low of 36, while New Year’s Day is expected to see a high of 46 and a 30 percent chance of rain.
Humidity will start off the week reaching early morning highs in the low 60s to mid 70s before jumping up into the 80s and low 90s around Thursday. Mid afternoon lows will range from the low 50s to mid 70s throughout the week.
7-day forecast
Christmas Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Wednesday Night
A slight chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday Night
Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
New Year’s Eve
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
New Year’s Eve Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
New Year's Day
A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
- The National Weather Service
