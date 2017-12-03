Lowcountry forecast: Beaufort County facing rain and a cold snap this week, but when?

The work week should start off sunny, the National Weather Service in Charleston reports, but things are expected to take a turn for the cold and wet by the middle of the week.
Outside of patchy fog in the late evening/early morning hours, conditions Sunday through Tuesday are expected to be at least partly sunny, with highs in the high 60s to mid 70s, though the possibility of rain will creep into the picture Tuesday evening.
Starting Wednesday, though, the high will drop to 66, and be accompanied by a 70 percent chance of rain. Thursday and Friday will see decreasing chances of rain, and decreasing high temperatures as well. By Saturday the anticipated high will be 52.
Evening low temperatures will start off the week in the 50s, then descend through the 40s mid-week before finally arriving at a low of 37 on Friday.
Humidity will reach 100 percent early Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, and otherwise will reach early morning highs in the high 80s to high 90s, save for early Saturday morning, which will see a high of 76.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
7-day forecast
Sunday
Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Monday Night
Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night
A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night
A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday
Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday Night
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
- The National Weather Service
