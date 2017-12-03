Flickr
Supermoon to bring days of coastal flooding to Lowcountry. When will it end?

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

December 03, 2017 09:12 AM

The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory until 10 am, and there will be additional advisories in the coming days, they report.

High tide will combine with lunar effects to bring flooding to coastal areas Monday and Tuesday, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the weather service.

According to weather service meteorologist Emily Timte, the supermoon that will be dazzling onlookers Sunday night is having an effect on the tides.

Not only is the moon full during tonight’s supermoon, which affects tides, it is also at perigee, or the closest point to earth in its orbit, and that is making its impact on tides larger.

The weather service says that people should be prepared for the possibility of impassable roads and minor property flooding. They advise that people should not attempt to drive through flood waters of unknown depth.

High winds are also having a minor influence on flooding, Timte said.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

